LeMaitre Vascular Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $17.36 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $11.14 million, or $0.49 per share, last year.

Excluding items, LeMaitre Vascular Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.62 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.4% to $61.05 million from $54.82 million last year.

LeMaitre Vascular Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $17.36 Mln. vs. $11.14 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.75 vs. $0.49 last year. -Revenue: $61.05 Mln vs. $54.82 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.64 - $0.69 Next quarter revenue guidance: $61.8 - $63.8 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $2.48 - $2.53 Full year revenue guidance: $247 - $249 Mln

