LeMaitre Vascular Inc. Q1 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) released a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $15.68 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $11.01 million, or $0.48 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.2% to $66.55 million from $59.87 million last year.

LeMaitre Vascular Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $15.68 Mln. vs. $11.01 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.68 vs. $0.48 last year. -Revenue: $66.55 Mln vs. $59.87 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.79 To $ 0.84 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 70.5 M To $ 72.5 M Full year EPS guidance: $ 2.93 To $ 3.08 Full year revenue guidance: $ 277 M To $ 283 M

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