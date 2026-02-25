LeMaitre Vascular Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $15.58 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $11.18 million, or $0.49 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.7% to $64.45 million from $55.71 million last year.

LeMaitre Vascular Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $15.58 Mln. vs. $11.18 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.68 vs. $0.49 last year. -Revenue: $64.45 Mln vs. $55.71 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.64 To $ 0.69 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 65.6 M To $ 67.6 M

