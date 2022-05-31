Markets
Leidos Unit Gets Veteran And Service Member Medical Disability Exam Contracts

(RTTNews) - QTC Medical Services, a Leidos (LDOS) company, said it was recently awarded two prime contracts to provide medical disability examination services to veterans and separating or retiring service members. Through the contracts, QTC will provide medical disability examination services to meet Department of Veterans Affairs and Department of Defense requirements for separating and retiring service members.

The company noted that the contracts each have six-month base periods of performance with six one-year options and a combined estimated value of $1.7 billion, if all options are exercised.

