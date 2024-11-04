Leidos price target raised to $210 from $165 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Leidos (LDOS) to $210 from $165 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares following the earnings report.
- Leidos awarded IDIQ contract worth up to $235M
- Leidos price target raised to $180 from $145 at RBC Capital
- Leidos awarded $93M contract to support Navy, Marine Corps weapons systems
- Leidos price target raised to $200 from $175 at TD Cowen
- Leidos price target raised to $218 from $180 at Baird
