Leidos (LDOS) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Leidos (LDOS) reported $4.21 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.6%. EPS of $2.76 for the same period compares to $2.37 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.25 billion, representing a surprise of -1.07%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.6%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.57.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Revenues- Health & Civil : $1.21 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.26 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.3%.

: $1.21 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.26 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.3%. Revenues- National Security and Digital : $1.85 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.9 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.5%.

: $1.85 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.9 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.5%. Revenues- Commercial & International : $610 million versus $568.93 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1% change.

: $610 million versus $568.93 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1% change. Revenues- Defense Systems : $546 million versus $527.48 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.3% change.

: $546 million versus $527.48 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.3% change. Non-GAAP operating income (loss)- National Security and Digital : $208 million compared to the $180.52 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $208 million compared to the $180.52 million average estimate based on two analysts. Non-GAAP operating income (loss)- Health & Civil : $270 million compared to the $273.68 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $270 million compared to the $273.68 million average estimate based on two analysts. Non-GAAP operating income (loss)- Commercial & International : $59 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $44.62 million.

: $59 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $44.62 million. Non-GAAP operating income (loss)- Defense Systems : $56 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $47.23 million.

: $56 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $47.23 million. Operating income (loss)- Corporate : $-82 million compared to the $-96.01 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $-82 million compared to the $-96.01 million average estimate based on two analysts. Operating income (loss)- Health & Civil : $264 million compared to the $270.49 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $264 million compared to the $270.49 million average estimate based on two analysts. Operating income (loss)- Commercial & International : $51 million versus $40.48 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $51 million versus $40.48 million estimated by two analysts on average. Operating income (loss)- Defense Systems: $44 million versus $32.01 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how Leidos performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Leidos have returned -9.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

