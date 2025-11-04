Leidos Holdings, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $367 million, or $2.82 per share. This compares with $364 million, or $2.68 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Leidos Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $397 million or $3.05 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.72 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.7% to $4.469 billion from $4.190 billion last year.

Leidos Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $367 Mln. vs. $364 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.82 vs. $2.68 last year. -Revenue: $4.469 Bln vs. $4.190 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $11.45 - $11.75 Full year revenue guidance: $17.00 - $17.25 Bln

