Leidos Holdings, Inc. Announces Increase In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $327 million, or $2.53 per share. This compares with $284 million, or $2.12 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Leidos Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $356 million or $2.76 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.6% to $4.207 billion from $4.365 billion last year.

Leidos Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $327 Mln. vs. $284 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.53 vs. $2.12 last year. -Revenue: $4.207 Bln vs. $4.365 Bln last year.

