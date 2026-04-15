Leidos Holdings, Altaris To Form Joint Venture To Provide Advanced Security Screening Technologies

(RTTNews) - Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS), a defense, aviation, IT, and biomedical company, said on Wednesday that it has inked a deal with Altaris, an investment firm, to form a joint venture company.

The joint venture will provide advanced security detection systems and imaging technology to strengthen airports, borders, and other critical infrastructure.

This new firm will combine Leidos' security enterprise solutions business and Altaris-owned Analogic. The joint venture will bring together detection technologies, manufacturing capabilities, and engineering expertise under a single roof.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026.

The privately held company will operate under the Analogic brand, with a significant minority ownership of Leidos. The new American company will serve the global detection and imaging market.

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