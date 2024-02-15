News & Insights

Leidos Gets Task Order Contract From DIA

February 15, 2024 — 08:27 am EST

(RTTNews) - Leidos (LDOS) said it was recently awarded a new task order contract from the Defense Intelligence Agency's Science & Technology Directorate. The task order award has a total estimated value of $143 million under the DOMEX Technology Platform single award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract.

Under the contract, the company will design and implement a Tasking, Collection, Processing, Exploitation and Dissemination system for the DIA's Open Source Intelligence Integration Center. The company noted that the new program will bring together Leidos data science research and technology development teams from NMEC to expand collection and exploitation work at Open Source Intelligence Integration Center.

Stocks mentioned

