Leidos Gets NSA Signals Intelligence Contract - Quick Facts

April 03, 2025 — 08:11 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Leidos (LDOS) announced a contract to provide signals intelligence capabilities, engineering, analysis and reporting tools to the National Security Agency. The base year plus four option years single-award contract has a ceiling value of $390 million.

Leidos said it will perform a wide range of technical, engineering, systems administration and management functions. Tasks include delivery of SIGINT capabilities, analysis and reporting tool modifications, engineering services, lab and testbed management, integration and testing, deployment, training, and sustainment of a subset of NSA systems.

