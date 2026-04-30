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LDOS

Leidos Bags $869 Mln Contract From US Army

April 30, 2026 — 08:18 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS), a technology company, Thursday announced that it has secured a five-year, $869 million MACRO or Mission Awareness Capabilities Ramp-up and Optimization II competitive contract from the U.S. Army.

Under this contract, the company will use Artificial Intelligence, advanced networking and modular open architecture, to design, build, and integrate secure systems for the Pentagon that help warfighters make better, faster decisions across the electromagnetic spectrum including the land, sea, air, space and cyber domains.

In pre-market activity, LDOS shares were trading at $145.59, down 0.22% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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