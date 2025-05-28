Markets
Leidos Acquires Kudu Dynamics For About $300 Mln

May 28, 2025 — 08:35 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS), a defense, aviation, information technology, and biomedical research company, Wednesday announced the acquisition of Kudu Dynamics, a firm specializing in computer and network security, for about $300 million in cash.

Leidos said that the acquisition of Kudu Dynamics will accelerate its strategy for AI-enabled offensive cyber, electromagnetic spectrum operations, and vulnerability research.

"Kudu's ability to generate new cyber capabilities with AI perfectly complements our strategy to rapidly grow differentiated offensive cyber technology capabilities," said Leidos Chief Executive Officer Tom Bell.

The deal was closed on May 23.

