Legrand (LGRVF) Price Target Increased by 47.90% to 172.49

The average one-year price target for Legrand (OTCPK:LGRVF) has been revised to $172.49 / share. This is an increase of 47.90% from the prior estimate of $116.63 dated May 6, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $97.63 to a high of $206.71 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 58.69% from the latest reported closing price of $108.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 384 funds or institutions reporting positions in Legrand. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LGRVF is 0.46%, an increase of 6.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.02% to 49,816K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 5,021K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,119K shares , representing a decrease of 1.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGRVF by 3.49% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,654K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,590K shares , representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGRVF by 27.17% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,271K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,223K shares , representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGRVF by 14.20% over the last quarter.

MIEIX - MFS Institutional International Equity Fund holds 2,189K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,123K shares , representing an increase of 3.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGRVF by 14.00% over the last quarter.

FIGSX - Fidelity Series International Growth Fund holds 2,127K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,111K shares , representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGRVF by 26.19% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

