Legrand H1 Profit Rises; Revises 2025 Targets Upward

July 31, 2025 — 02:12 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Legrand reported that its first half net profit attributable to the Group rose by 8.7% compared with first-half 2024, to 628.1 million euros. Adjusted operating profit was at 1.00 billion euros, up 14.9%. Sales grew 13.4% to 4.77 billion euros. Sales rose organically by 9.0%.

Legrand is now targeting for the full-year 2025: sales growth of between 10% and 12%, revised from prior guidance of 6% to 10%. This includes expected organic growth of 5% to 7% and growth from acquisitions of approximately 5%.

The Group is confident in its ability to reach the upper end of its 2030 revenue target range, around 15 billion euros.

