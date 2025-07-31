Legrand H1 Profit Rises; Revises 2025 Targets Upward

(RTTNews) - Legrand reported that its first half net profit attributable to the Group rose by 8.7% compared with first-half 2024, to 628.1 million euros. Adjusted operating profit was at 1.00 billion euros, up 14.9%. Sales grew 13.4% to 4.77 billion euros. Sales rose organically by 9.0%.

Legrand is now targeting for the full-year 2025: sales growth of between 10% and 12%, revised from prior guidance of 6% to 10%. This includes expected organic growth of 5% to 7% and growth from acquisitions of approximately 5%.

The Group is confident in its ability to reach the upper end of its 2030 revenue target range, around 15 billion euros.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.