Leggett & Platt Inc. Q1 Profit Drops

(RTTNews) - Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) released earnings for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $20 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $30.6 million, or $0.22 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Leggett & Platt Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.15 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 10.2% to $918.2 million from $1.022 billion last year.

Leggett & Platt Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $20 Mln. vs. $30.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.14 vs. $0.22 last year. -Revenue: $918.2 Mln vs. $1.022 Bln last year.

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