Leggett & Platt Inc. Profit Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $25.2 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $14.2 million, or $0.10 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Leggett & Platt Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.22 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 10.6% to $938.6 million from $1.05 billion last year.

Leggett & Platt Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $25.2 Mln. vs. $14.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.18 vs. $0.10 last year. -Revenue: $938.6 Mln vs. $1.05 Bln last year.

2026 full yr GUIDANCE : Sales are expected to be $3.8 – $4.0 billion. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $1.00 –$1.20

