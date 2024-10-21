Legend Mining Resumes Rockford Project Activities

Legend Mining Limited (AU:LEG) has released an update.

Legend Mining Limited has resumed exploration activities at its Rockford Project in the Fraser Range, Western Australia, following weather-related delays. The company completed several surveys, including the High-Power Fixed Loop Electro-Magnetics at the Octagonal and Magnus sites, and is set to conduct a Moving Loop Electro-Magnetics survey at Area Y. Despite setbacks in negotiations with Native Title Landholders due to weather, Legend is focused on advancing land access agreements essential for future drilling operations.

