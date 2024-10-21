Legend Mining Reports Cash Flow Decline Amid Exploration

Legend Mining Limited (AU:LEG) has released an update.

Legend Mining Limited reported a decrease in cash and cash equivalents during the quarter ending September 2024, with net cash used in investing activities amounting to $975,000 and a modest net cash outflow from operating activities. Despite these expenditures, the company still maintains a healthy cash balance of over $13 million, reflecting its strategic management of resources amid ongoing exploration and evaluation efforts.

