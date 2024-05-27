News & Insights

Stocks

Legend Holdings Announces Key Tech Acquisition

May 27, 2024 — 10:07 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Legend Holdings Corporation Class H (HK:3396) has released an update.

Legend Holdings Corporation has announced a connected transaction where its subsidiary, Levima Advanced Materials, is set to acquire ‘XDI green preparation technology’ patents and processes from CAS (Shandong) Advanced Materials and IPE for RMB49 million. This strategic transfer, which falls under the reporting and announcement requirements of the Listing Rules, aims to consolidate valuable technological assets without the need for independent shareholder approval. The deal, facilitated through arm’s length negotiations, enhances Legend Holdings’ intellectual property portfolio and is expected to complete within 10 working days from the agreement date.

For further insights into HK:3396 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.