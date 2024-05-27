Legend Holdings Announces Key Tech Acquisition

Legend Holdings Corporation Class H (HK:3396) has released an update.

Legend Holdings Corporation has announced a connected transaction where its subsidiary, Levima Advanced Materials, is set to acquire ‘XDI green preparation technology’ patents and processes from CAS (Shandong) Advanced Materials and IPE for RMB49 million. This strategic transfer, which falls under the reporting and announcement requirements of the Listing Rules, aims to consolidate valuable technological assets without the need for independent shareholder approval. The deal, facilitated through arm’s length negotiations, enhances Legend Holdings’ intellectual property portfolio and is expected to complete within 10 working days from the agreement date.

