Legend Holdings Announces 2023 AGM Details

May 30, 2024 — 08:16 am EDT

Legend Holdings Corporation Class H (HK:3396) has released an update.

Legend Holdings Corporation is set to hold its 2023 Annual General Meeting on June 27, 2024, in Beijing, where it will discuss key company reports, financial statements, director elections, and proposed amendments to corporate governance documents. No dividend has been proposed for the year ended December 31, 2023. Shareholders will also consider the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as the independent auditor and authorize the determination of remuneration for directors and supervisors.

