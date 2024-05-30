Legend Holdings Announces 2023 AGM Details

Legend Holdings Corporation Class H (HK:3396) has released an update.

Legend Holdings Corporation is set to hold its 2023 Annual General Meeting on June 27, 2024, in Beijing, where it will discuss key company reports, financial statements, director elections, and proposed amendments to corporate governance documents. No dividend has been proposed for the year ended December 31, 2023. Shareholders will also consider the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as the independent auditor and authorize the determination of remuneration for directors and supervisors.

For further insights into HK:3396 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.