Legend Biotech Names Carlos Santos CFO

(RTTNews) - Legend Biotech Corp. (LEGN), Monday announced the appointment of Carlos Santos as the company's Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Santos will succeed Jessie Yeung, who has served as the interim CFO since January 2025.

Prior to joining Legend Biotech, Santos was CFO for U.S. Oncology at AstraZeneca.

""Legend has established itself as a leader in cell therapy innovation, and I look forward to working alongside this talented executive team to continue building on the Company's strong foundation," Santos commented.

