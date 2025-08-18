Markets
LEGN

Legend Biotech Names Carlos Santos CFO

August 18, 2025 — 10:43 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Legend Biotech Corp. (LEGN), Monday announced the appointment of Carlos Santos as the company's Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Santos will succeed Jessie Yeung, who has served as the interim CFO since January 2025.

Prior to joining Legend Biotech, Santos was CFO for U.S. Oncology at AstraZeneca.

""Legend has established itself as a leader in cell therapy innovation, and I look forward to working alongside this talented executive team to continue building on the Company's strong foundation," Santos commented.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LEGN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.