LegalZoom.com, Inc. Q4 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - LegalZoom.com, Inc. (LZ) released earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $6.05 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $12.85 million, or $0.07 per share, last year.

Excluding items, LegalZoom.com, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $31.10 million or $0.17 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 17.7% to $190.26 million from $161.70 million last year.

LegalZoom.com, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 200 M To $ 203 M

full year Guidance : Revenue = $805 to $825 million

