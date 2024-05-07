LegalZoom.com, Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for LegalZoom.com, Inc. (LZ):

Earnings: $4.7 million in Q1 vs. -$2.4 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.02 in Q1 vs. -$0.01 in the same period last year. Excluding items, LegalZoom.com, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $18.3 million or $0.09 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.1 per share Revenue: $174.2 million in Q1 vs. $165.9 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $172-$176 Million Full year revenue guidance: $700-$720 Million

