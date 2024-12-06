Legal & General Grants Shares to New CEO

News & Insights

December 06, 2024

Legal & General (GB:LGEN) has released an update.

Legal & General Group Plc has awarded Eric Adler, the new CEO of Asset Management, a conditional grant of over 3.5 million shares as part of his remuneration package for forfeited incentives from his previous employer. These shares, valued at an average price of £2.259 per share, will vest between April 2025 and April 2027, contingent on his continued employment with the company.

