Legal & General Grants Shares to New CEO

Legal & General (GB:LGEN) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Legal & General Group Plc has awarded Eric Adler, the new CEO of Asset Management, a conditional grant of over 3.5 million shares as part of his remuneration package for forfeited incentives from his previous employer. These shares, valued at an average price of £2.259 per share, will vest between April 2025 and April 2027, contingent on his continued employment with the company.
For further insights into GB:LGEN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Weighs in on Robinhood Stock Amid Soaring Trading Volumes
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Deal May Face Risks from Trump Administration
- Ford’s (NYSE:F) Electric Vehicle Motor Production Begins
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.