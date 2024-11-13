Legacy Minerals Plans JORC 2012 Resource Update

Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd. (AU:LGM) has released an update.

Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd. has announced that they plan to update their Drake Project’s mineral resource estimates to comply with the JORC Code 2012 by the first half of 2025. This update aims to provide investors with more current and accurate resource data, enhancing investment confidence in the company’s exploration potential. The previous estimates were based on the JORC Code 2004 and have not been materially changed since their initial disclosure.

