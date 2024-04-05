The Legacy of Jane Goodall and the Role of Stewardship in Investing

By Dr. Bruce Kahn

Senior Portfolio Manager, Shelton Sustainable Equity Fund (NEXTX)



Jane Goodall taught the world how to observe more deeply and act more thoughtfully. Her recent passing prompted many quick reactions, but I wanted to take a moment to reflect on her life’s work, which will extend far beyond headlines and her role in reshaping the field of primatology. Her legacy has touched millions, and I was lucky enough to call her a friend. She uncovered a broader understanding of how human choices, like investment decisions, impact the natural world. For those of us working at the intersection of sustainability, research, and long-term decision-making, it continues to guide our thinking.

Before managing investment portfolios at Shelton Capital Management, lecturing at Columbia University or writing thematic research at Deutsche Asset Management, I studied ecological systems and worked in conservation biology. It was during this time that I was first introduced to Jane’s research and later had the chance to meet her through environmental conferences and fieldwork discussions. Her ability to help people connect daily choices to real-world impact left a lasting impression on me— a perspective that mirrors how sustainable investing links today’s capital decisions to tomorrow’s outcomes.

With 99% of Gen Z and 97% of Millennials prioritizing sustainable investments (according to Morgan Stanley), the trend toward values-driven investing is undeniable. As U.S. News recently noted, sustainable investments aren't dead. They're on sale and positioned to deliver long-term value as markets mature and capital flows stabilize.

Understanding how companies operate within environmental, social and governance systems may create a win-win for both investors and society. Just like Goodall’s commitment to action, early investments are about planting seeds that grow and reflect your values—harvesting the rewards of the long-play in sustainable investing.

Jane Goodall once said, “What you do makes a difference, and you have to decide what kind of difference you want to make.” That statement resonates far beyond the world of wildlife. It is a reminder that our decisions, financial and otherwise, have influence. Over time, they build a legacy.

