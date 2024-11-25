Legacy Iron Ore Director’s Shareholding Update

Legacy Iron Ore Ltd (AU:LCY) has released an update.

Legacy Iron Ore Ltd has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Rakesh Gupta’s spouse, Nishi Gupta, acquiring an additional 873,016 fully paid ordinary shares. This acquisition was made through the acceptance of entitlement offer rights and conversion into shares, bringing Nishi Gupta’s total holdings to 3,928,571 shares. Such changes in director’s interests can be significant for investors monitoring insider activities within the company.

