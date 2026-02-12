Legacy Education Inc. Q2 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Legacy Education Inc. (LGCY) released earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $2.04 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $1.39 million, or $0.10 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 40.7% to $19.18 million from $13.63 million last year.

Legacy Education Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.04 Mln. vs. $1.39 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.15 vs. $0.10 last year. -Revenue: $19.18 Mln vs. $13.63 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.