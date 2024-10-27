Lefroy Exploration Raises $3.3 Million for Gold Projects

Lefroy Exploration Ltd. (AU:LEX) has released an update.

Lefroy Exploration Ltd. has successfully raised $3.3 million through an oversubscribed share placement, attracting strong interest from both existing and new investors. This funding will enable the company to commercialize its advanced gold projects and expand its resource base, particularly at the Mt Martin site. With a promisinggold market Lefroy is poised to capitalize on strategic partnerships to unlock further value for shareholders.

