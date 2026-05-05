Leerink Partners Upgrades Twist Bioscience (TWST)

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2026, Leerink Partners upgraded their outlook for Twist Bioscience (NasdaqGS:TWST) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.04% Downside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Twist Bioscience is $53.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.04% from its latest reported closing price of $56.69 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Twist Bioscience is 504MM, an increase of 23.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 268 funds or institutions reporting positions in Twist Bioscience. This is an decrease of 224 owner(s) or 45.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TWST is 0.18%, an increase of 14.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.63% to 74,234K shares. The put/call ratio of TWST is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 7,559K shares representing 12.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,727K shares , representing an increase of 11.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWST by 41.24% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 5,954K shares representing 9.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,142K shares , representing an increase of 30.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWST by 74.79% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 5,830K shares representing 9.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,411K shares , representing a decrease of 9.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWST by 8.19% over the last quarter.

EdgePoint Investment Group holds 5,378K shares representing 8.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,082K shares , representing an increase of 24.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWST by 63.26% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 1,903K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.