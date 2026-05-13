Leerink Partners Upgrades Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2026, Leerink Partners upgraded their outlook for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.12% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Johnson & Johnson is $258.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $171.70 to a high of $299.25. The average price target represents an increase of 12.12% from its latest reported closing price of $230.43 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Johnson & Johnson is 101,570MM, an increase of 5.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,657 funds or institutions reporting positions in Johnson & Johnson. This is an decrease of 934 owner(s) or 16.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JNJ is 0.69%, an increase of 10.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.31% to 2,030,399K shares. The put/call ratio of JNJ is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 156,605K shares representing 6.51% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 63,514K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 63,096K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 58,558K shares , representing an increase of 7.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNJ by 86.03% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 57,954K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,215K shares , representing an increase of 3.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JNJ by 11.45% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 33,460K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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