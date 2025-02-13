Leerink Partners Upgrades Genmab A (GMAB)

Fintel reports that on February 13, 2025, Leerink Partners upgraded their outlook for Genmab A (NasdaqGS:GMAB) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 558.90% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Genmab A is $129.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of -$143.01 to a high of $236.71. The average price target represents an increase of 558.90% from its latest reported closing price of $19.69 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Genmab A is 22,486MM, an increase of 4.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 126.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 258 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genmab A. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 4.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GMAB is 0.07%, an increase of 0.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.43% to 64,568K shares. The put/call ratio of GMAB is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 14,935K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,136K shares , representing a decrease of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMAB by 33.62% over the last quarter.

APGAX - AB LARGE CAP GROWTH FUND INC holds 4,509K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,581K shares , representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMAB by 23.12% over the last quarter.

IBB - iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF holds 4,123K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,196K shares , representing a decrease of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMAB by 7.21% over the last quarter.

Harding Loevner holds 3,067K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,768K shares , representing an increase of 9.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMAB by 12.24% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 2,571K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,422K shares , representing a decrease of 71.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMAB by 51.42% over the last quarter.

Genmab Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Genmab A/S is a Danish biotechnology company, founded in February 1999 by Florian Schönharting, at the time managing director of BankInvest Biomedical venture fund.

