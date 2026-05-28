Leerink Partners Upgrades Equillium (EQ)

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2026, Leerink Partners upgraded their outlook for Equillium (NasdaqCM:EQ) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 177.03% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Equillium is $7.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 177.03% from its latest reported closing price of $2.63 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Equillium is 94MM, an increase of 2,041.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Equillium. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EQ is 0.04%, an increase of 83.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.87% to 42,261K shares. The put/call ratio of EQ is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 6,495K shares representing 10.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,862K shares , representing an increase of 9.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQ by 46.15% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 5,329K shares representing 8.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Decheng Capital holds 4,447K shares representing 7.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ADAR1 Capital Management holds 3,727K shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,608K shares , representing a decrease of 50.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQ by 31.36% over the last quarter.

Woodline Partners holds 3,501K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.