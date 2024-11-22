Leerink Partners Upgrades AbbVie (XTRA:4AB)

Fintel reports that on November 22, 2024, Leerink Partners upgraded their outlook for AbbVie (XTRA:4AB) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.54% Upside

As of October 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for AbbVie is 189,46 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 157,94 € to a high of 217,31 €. The average price target represents an increase of 20.54% from its latest reported closing price of 157,18 € / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for AbbVie is 53,680MM, a decrease of 3.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,918 funds or institutions reporting positions in AbbVie. This is an increase of 161 owner(s) or 3.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4AB is 0.74%, an increase of 0.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.14% to 1,497,951K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 135,973K shares representing 7.69% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 55,780K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,522K shares , representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4AB by 7.98% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 52,112K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,558K shares , representing a decrease of 2.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4AB by 93.00% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 45,322K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,493K shares , representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4AB by 9.17% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 36,788K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,602K shares , representing a decrease of 4.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4AB by 2.30% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.