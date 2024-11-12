LEEF Brands Teams Up for Enhanced Investor Engagement

Leef Brands (TSE:LEEF) has released an update.

LEEF Brands Inc. has partnered with Investment Publishing LLC to boost its investor relations strategy and increase brand visibility. The collaboration, initiated for a year, aims to engage investors through digital platforms like social media and webinars. As part of the agreement, LEEF has granted 3,000,000 options to Investment Publishing, emphasizing their commitment to a successful long-term relationship.

