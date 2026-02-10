Lee Enterprises Posts Preliminary Q1 Loss

Markets
(RTTNews) - Lee Enterprises (LEE) posted a preliminary first quarter loss attributable to Lee of $5.61 million compared to a loss of $16.75 million, prior year. Loss per share was $0.92 compared to a loss of $2.80. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $12.28 million from $7.61 million. Total operating revenue declined to $130.06 million from $144.56 million, previous year.

For fiscal 2026, the company projects adjusted EBITDA growth in the mid-single digits.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Lee Enterprises shares are up 4.6 percent to $5.65.

