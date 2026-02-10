Lee Enterprises Posts Preliminary Q1 Loss

(RTTNews) - Lee Enterprises (LEE) posted a preliminary first quarter loss attributable to Lee of $5.61 million compared to a loss of $16.75 million, prior year. Loss per share was $0.92 compared to a loss of $2.80. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $12.28 million from $7.61 million. Total operating revenue declined to $130.06 million from $144.56 million, previous year.

For fiscal 2026, the company projects adjusted EBITDA growth in the mid-single digits.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Lee Enterprises shares are up 4.6 percent to $5.65.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.