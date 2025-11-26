Lee Enterprises Inc Q4 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE) reported Loss for fourth quarter of -$6.414 million

The company's earnings came in at -$6.414 million, or -$1.06 per share. This compares with -$10.090 million, or -$1.69 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 12.3% to $139.105 million from $158.573 million last year.

Lee Enterprises Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$6.414 Mln. vs. -$10.090 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$1.06 vs. -$1.69 last year. -Revenue: $139.105 Mln vs. $158.573 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.