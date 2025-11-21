Lee Enterprises CFO Tim Millage To Step Down In 2026

(RTTNews) - Lee Enterprises Inc. (LEE) announced that Chief Financial Officer Tim Millage will depart the company early next year to pursue a calling outside of corporate life. After nearly a decade of leading financial organizations in public companies, he will become an Executive Pastor at Coram Deo Bible Church in Davenport, Iowa.

The company has begun a search for a new Chief Financial Officer. Millage's resignation will be effective February 28, 2026, and he has agreed to provide consulting services to Lee Enterprises through May 31, 2026 to support the transition.

