Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. Reports Advance In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (LFGP.PK) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.50 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $1.21 million, or $0.36 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 20.8% to $11.49 million from $9.51 million last year.

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.50 Mln. vs. $1.21 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.44 vs. $0.36 last year. -Revenue: $11.49 Mln vs. $9.51 Mln last year.

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