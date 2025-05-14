LeddarTech Launches LeddarSim™: Advanced Simulation Platform for Enhanced ADAS and Autonomous Driving Development

LeddarTech launches LeddarSim™, an AI-powered simulation platform enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving development by mimicking real-world conditions.

Quiver AI Summary

LeddarTech Holdings Inc. has announced the launch of LeddarSim™, a cutting-edge simulation platform designed to enhance the development and testing of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD) technologies. This innovative platform utilizes advanced AI to create realistic driving scenarios by integrating data from multiple sensor modalities, including cameras, radar, and LiDAR, effectively bridging the gap between virtual testing and real-world application. LeddarSim aims to help automotive manufacturers and suppliers accelerate their development cycles, reduce costs significantly, and improve validation processes. With capabilities for high-fidelity simulations that accurately replicate real driving conditions, LeddarSim is positioned to be a vital tool in tackling the complexities of ADAS and AD deployment, meeting the increasing demands of the automotive industry.

Potential Positives

LeddarTech has launched LeddarSim™, an innovative simulation platform designed to significantly reduce the gap between virtual testing and real-world deployment for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD).

LeddarSim offers a cost-effective solution that can lead to a 10x reduction in data and annotation costs and significant savings in non-recurring engineering expenses for automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers.

The platform's ability to simulate multi-modal sensor data enhances the accuracy of driving scenario representations, potentially increasing the confidence of developers in their ADAS and AD solutions.

Potential Negatives

Potential concerns regarding the effectiveness and accuracy of LeddarSim, as the press release notes limitations in simulation fidelity, coverage, or performance when compared to real-world datasets or field testing.

The reliance on forward-looking statements that highlight uncertainties around the company's ability to successfully scale and commercialize product offerings, which may indicate inherent risks for investors and customers.

Information about potential legal exposure related to intellectual property infringement could raise red flags about the company's future operations and market position.

FAQ

What is LeddarSim?

LeddarSim is a next-generation simulation platform designed to reduce the gap between virtual testing and real-world deployment for ADAS and autonomous driving.

How does LeddarSim benefit automotive manufacturers?

LeddarSim accelerates development cycles, reduces costs, and optimizes testing for automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers by creating realistic driving scenarios.

What types of sensors does LeddarSim support?

LeddarSim supports multi-modal sensor inputs, including data from cameras, radar, and LiDAR for accurate simulation.

How does LeddarSim enhance simulation accuracy?

The platform uses real-world data for scenario generation, ensuring simulations are relevant and faithful to actual driving conditions.

Where can I find more information about LeddarSim?

More information about LeddarSim can be found on LeddarTech's official website and their dedicated LeddarSim page.

Full Release



QUEBEC CITY, Canada, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



LeddarTech



®



Holdings Inc.



("LeddarTech") (



Nasdaq: LDTC



), an AI-powered software company recognized for its innovation in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD), is pleased to announce the launch of



LeddarSim



™, a next-generation simulation platform purposely built to reduce the gap between virtual testing and real-world deployment.





LeddarSim redefines the standards of ADAS and AD development by closing the long-standing simulation gap through delivering a breakthrough multi-modality neural reconstruction of driving scenarios, including camera, radar and LiDAR inputs. The platform generates sensor-accurate, real-time renderings of real-world driving, resulting in a high-fidelity environment that empowers developers to train, test and validate perception models under conditions that mirror real-life complexity and dynamics.







Anticipated Benefits to Automotive OEMs and Tier 1 Suppliers:











Accelerate Time-to-Market:



LeddarSim allows ADAS/AD engineers to reconstruct and test millions of configurable scenarios virtually, significantly reducing development cycles and speeding up validation.



LeddarSim allows ADAS/AD engineers to reconstruct and test millions of configurable scenarios virtually, significantly reducing development cycles and speeding up validation.





Cut Costs, Not Corners:



LeddarSim offers a cost-effective solution without compromising accuracy, leading to a 10x reduction in data and annotation costs and significant savings in non-recurring engineering (NRE) expenses.



LeddarSim offers a cost-effective solution without compromising accuracy, leading to a 10x reduction in data and annotation costs and significant savings in non-recurring engineering (NRE) expenses.





Design Once, Deploy Anywhere:



LeddarSim's flexibility allows for easy adaptation of sensor setups, vehicle types and regional driving conditions, enabling scalable development across various platforms.



LeddarSim’s flexibility allows for easy adaptation of sensor setups, vehicle types and regional driving conditions, enabling scalable development across various platforms.





Data-Driven Simulation:



Unlike synthetic environments, LeddarSim builds realistic scenarios directly from real-world data, enhancing the accuracy and relevance of simulations.



Unlike synthetic environments, LeddarSim builds realistic scenarios directly from real-world data, enhancing the accuracy and relevance of simulations.





Multi-Modal Sensor Support:



LeddarSim can simulate data from cameras, radar and LiDAR simultaneously, optimizing and validating multi-sensor perception systems.



LeddarSim can simulate data from cameras, radar and LiDAR simultaneously, optimizing and validating multi-sensor perception systems.





Near-Zero Simulation Gap:



LeddarSim uses advanced AI algorithms ensuring fidelity to real-world conditions; this comprehensive approach minimizes the gap between virtual testing and real-world performance.







"Traditional simulation platforms struggle to match the unpredictability and nuance of real-world driving," said Pierre Olivier, CTO of LeddarTech. "With LeddarSim, we've managed to design a solution that achieves a near-zero simulation gap. By accelerating testing and validation cycles, LeddarSim empowers automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers to bring next-generation ADAS and autonomous driving solutions to market faster, with greater confidence in performance and safety."





Antonio Polo, Sr. Vice-President of Product and Business Development at LeddarTech, added: "Automotive companies face exponential challenges in the cost, complexity and scale of the data required to deploy safety-compliant and regulation-ready ADAS and AD systems at scale. LeddarSim brings the latest advances in AI-powered, multi-modal sensor dataset generation to recreate real-world driving scenarios with high fidelity. We believe LeddarSim fills a critical gap in the market. As the demand for simulation tools grows—with the industry expected to surpass $4.6 billion by 2035—this solution is poised to help address the massive data and validation challenge. LeddarSim is available for trial evaluation and offers the flexibility to be used as a stand-alone tool or integrated within existing simulation toolchains."





For more information on LeddarSim™, please



contact us



or visit the



LeddarSim page



.







About LeddarTech







A global software company founded in 2007 and headquartered in Quebec City with additional R&D centers in Montreal and Tel Aviv, Israel, LeddarTech develops and provides comprehensive AI-based low-level sensor fusion and perception software solutions that enable the deployment of ADAS, autonomous driving (AD) and parking applications. LeddarTech's automotive-grade software applies advanced AI and computer vision algorithms to generate accurate 3D models of the environment to achieve better decision making and safer navigation. This high-performance, scalable, cost-effective technology is available to OEMs and Tier 1-2 suppliers to efficiently implement automotive and off-road vehicle ADAS solutions.





LeddarTech is responsible for several remote-sensing innovations, with over 190 patent applications (112 granted) that enhance ADAS, AD and parking capabilities. Better awareness around the vehicle is critical in making global mobility safer, more efficient, sustainable and affordable: this is what drives LeddarTech to seek to become the most widely adopted sensor fusion and perception software solution.





LeddarTech might, in the scope of collaborations, partnerships and projects, from time to time, collect with test vehicles personal information, i.e., information that directly or indirectly identifies members of the public. Collected personal information may be processed, used, stored and communicated by LeddarTech within the scope of developing and training our software and products. For further information about the processing activities, which include the collection, use, storage and communication of personal information, as well as the associated personal information protection rights and how to exercise them, please consult



LeddarTech's Privacy Policy



.





Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at



www.leddartech.com



and on



LinkedIn



,



Twitter (X)



,



Facebook



and



YouTube



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements contained in this Press Release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (which forward-looking statements also include forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws), including, but not limited to, statements relating to LeddarTech's anticipated strategy, future operations, prospects, objectives and financial projections and other financial metrics, as well as expectations regarding the anticipated performance, adoption and commercialization of its products. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "likely," "believe," "estimate," "project," "intend" and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: (i) our ability to timely access sufficient capital and financing on favorable terms or at all; (ii) our ability to maintain compliance with our debt covenants, including our ability to enter into any forbearance agreements, waivers or amendments with, or obtain other relief from, our lenders as needed; (iii) our ability to execute on our business model, achieve design wins and generate meaningful revenue; (iv) our ability to successfully scale and commercialize our product offerings, including through strategic collaborations or otherwise; (v) delays or cost overruns in product development, testing, validation or release; (vi) the potential for limitations in simulation fidelity, coverage or performance when compared to real-world datasets or field testing; (vii) our ability to obtain, meet and maintain the evolving technical, regulatory or safety requirements applicable to simulation tools used in regulated or performance-critical domains, such as automotive applications; (viii) customer hesitancy or delays in adoption due to integration challenges, concerns about validation equivalency or compatibility with customer workflows, data formats or toolchains; (ix) the potential for claims of intellectual property infringement or legal exposure related to simulation models, datasets or output reproducibility; (x) changes in our strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs and plans; (xi) changes in general economic and/or industry-specific conditions; (xii) our ability to retain, attract and hire key personnel; (xiii) potential adverse changes to relationships with our customers, employees, suppliers or other parties; (xiv) legislative, regulatory and economic developments; (xv) the outcome of any known and unknown litigation and regulatory proceedings; (xvi) unpredictability and severity of catastrophic events, including, but not limited to, acts of terrorism, outbreak of war or hostilities and any epidemic, pandemic or disease outbreak, as well as management's response to any of the aforementioned factors; and (xvii) other risk factors as detailed from time to time in LeddarTech's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the risk factors contained in LeddarTech's Form 20-F filed with the SEC. The foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. Except as required by applicable law, LeddarTech does not undertake any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Contact:







Maram Fityani, Media and Public Relations, LeddarTech Holdings Inc.





Tel.: + 1-418-653-9000 ext. 623,



maram.fityani@leddartech.com











Investor relations website:





investors.leddartech.com





investors.leddartech.com





Investor relations contact:



Mike Bishop,



mike@bishopir.com











Leddar, LeddarTech, LeddarVision, LeddarSP, VAYADrive, VayaVision and related logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of LeddarTech Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.









LeddarTech Holdings Inc. is a public company listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "LDTC."





