Leclanché Names Jens Emrich CFO

February 25, 2026 — 01:30 am EST

(RTTNews) - Leclanché SA (LECN.SW), a lithium-ion battery energy storage solutions company, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Jens Emrich as Chief Financial Officer, effective March 1.

Emrich brings more than 25 years of international finance leadership experience across industrial and energy sectors.

Most recently, Emrich served as Director of Financial Decision Support & Insight EMEA as Regional CFO at Li-Cycle Europe AG.

On Tuesday, Leclanché closed trading CHF 0.1100 on the Swiss Stock Exchange.

