Leatt Extends Share Repurchase Program To March 31, 2026

(RTTNews) - Leatt Corporation (LEAT), Tuesday announced its decision to extend its previously announced share repurchase program of upto $750,000 by three months to March 31, 2026.

The decision reflects the company's commitment to enhance long-term shareholder value while maintaining strategic flexibility to invest in growth.

So far, the company has repurchased $249,969.49 of shares to date under the share repurchase program.

Currently, LEAT is trading at $9.40, up 0.21 percent on the OTC Markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.