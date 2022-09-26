Least-Hurt Tech ETFs From Worst Stretch Since COVID Outbreak

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has declined more than 5% in two successive weeks.This marked the worst two-week stretch for the tech-heavy index since it dropped more than 20% in March 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, per a CNBC article.

The biggest tech ETF Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK has lost 11% in the past two weeks (as of Sep 23, 2022). Technology stocks rallied to start the quarter, but firm inflation and steep Fed rate hikes dampened that enthusiasm. The federal funds rate now stands in the range of 3-3.25%, the highest since early 2008, following the third consecutive 0.75 percentage point move last week.

In any case, U.S. tech stocks have been hitting rough weather this year as surging inflation has been weighing on their lofty valuations caused by massive policy easing since the COVID-19 outbreak. Though tech stocks tried to recoup losses several times in the recent sell-offs, investors remain cautious about betting big on growth stocks. Hence, shares of high-growth technology companies remain in a tight spot.

Among the group of mega-cap companies, Amazon fell 8%, marking the worst week. Google parent Alphabet and Facebook parent Meta each declined about 4%. All three companies are on a cost-cutting mode thanks to waning consumer demand, subdued ad spending, and inflationary pressure on wages and products, as indicted by the CNBC article. Growth expectations for tech earnings are muted for the upcoming quarter.

Against this backdrop, below, we highlight a few tech ETFs that experienced lesser loss in the last two weeks (as of Sep 23, 2022).

ETFs in Focus

Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF VCLO – Down 4%

The Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF seeks to concentrate on just a handful of disruptive companies poised to dominate the new era of the cloud and then enhance the concentrated exposures with options. VCLO charges 95 bps in fees.

HCM Defender 100 Index ETF QQH – Down 4.2%

The underlying HCM Defender 100 Index seeks to outperform the Nasdaq 100 Index using a proprietary methodology. The expense ratio of QQH is 1.11%.

India Internet & Ecommerce ETF INQQ – Down 8.5%

The underlying INQQ The India Internet & Ecommerce Index measures the performance of an investable universe of publicly-traded, Indian internet and ecommerce companies. The fund charges 86 bps in fees.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF IYW – Down 10.5%

The underlying Russell 1000 Technology RIC 22.5/45 Capped Index includes companies in the following sectors: software and computer services and technology hardware and equipment. The Index is capitalization-weighted and includes only companies in the technology industry of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Market Index. The fund charges 39 bps in fees.

BlueStar Israel Technology ETF ITEQ – Down 10.4%

The underlying BlueStar Israel Global Technology Index considers all Israeli companies regardless of listing venue, and allows for the inclusion of companies operating in a range of industries from information technology to biotechnology to clean and sustainable agriculture and energy technology. The fund charges 75 bps in fees.



