Learning Technologies Sees Stake Increase by Octopus Investments

November 13, 2024 — 11:37 am EST

Learning Technologies (GB:LTG) has released an update.

Learning Technologies Group has seen a shift in its major holdings, with Octopus Investments Limited now holding 8.26% of the voting rights, up from 7.96%. This move indicates increasing confidence in the company’s potential, likely drawing attention from investors keen on tracking ownership changes in the UK market.

