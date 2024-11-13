Learning Technologies Sees Stake Increase by Octopus Investments

Learning Technologies (GB:LTG) has released an update.
Learning Technologies Group has seen a shift in its major holdings, with Octopus Investments Limited now holding 8.26% of the voting rights, up from 7.96%. This move indicates increasing confidence in the company’s potential, likely drawing attention from investors keen on tracking ownership changes in the UK market.
