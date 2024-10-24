News & Insights

Learning Technologies Sees Change in Octopus Holdings

October 24, 2024 — 09:52 am EDT

Learning Technologies (GB:LTG) has released an update.

Learning Technologies Group PLC has announced that Octopus Investments Limited has adjusted its holdings, now possessing 7.96% of the company’s voting rights, down from 8.05%. This change, effective as of October 23, 2024, reflects a slight shift in the investment landscape for the company, possibly influencing its stock market dynamics.

