Learning Technologies Group (LTTHF) Declares $0.01 Dividend

Learning Technologies Group said on April 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.01 per share ($0.02 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.00 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 29, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 21, 2023.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Learning Technologies Group. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LTTHF is 0.25%, an increase of 11.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.01% to 27,994K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests ∞% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Learning Technologies Group is 3.24. The forecasts range from a low of 2.79 to a high of $3.79. The average price target represents an increase of ∞% from its latest reported closing price of 0.00.

The projected annual revenue for Learning Technologies Group is 607MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.09.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RYIPX - Royce International Premier Fund Service Class holds 12,868K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,177K shares, representing a decrease of 10.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LTTHF by 5.78% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 3,500K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,261K shares, representing a decrease of 21.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LTTHF by 9.31% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,113K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,093K shares, representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LTTHF by 16.63% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 2,599K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,508K shares, representing an increase of 3.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LTTHF by 19.72% over the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 962K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 937K shares, representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LTTHF by 16.45% over the last quarter.

