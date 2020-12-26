Learn to Trade Options: Risk Management in Options Trading

Trading options is one of the best ways to benefit from fluctuating stock prices. By making calculated predictions and selling or buying options accordingly, you can gain a substantial profit. However, since there is no guarantee whether the stock prices will increase or decrease in the future, investing in options becomes significantly risky. The time-sensitive nature of options also contributes to the risk attached to them. To read more about the detailed strategies used to mitigate the risk of options trading, subscribe to the best options newsletter by Schaeffer's Investment Research.

Recognizing the Risk Associated With Options

Options trading revolves around the buying and selling of calls and puts. In order to understand the risk of options trading, you should understand two crucial concepts of exercising and assignment.

Exercising an option is when the option holder decides to sell or buy the underlying security according to the conditions mentioned on the contract. This is done keeping in mind the expiration date. In easier terms, the holder of a put option contract will exercise the contract by selling the security. On the other hand, the holder of a call option will exercise the option by buying the underlying security.

Contrastingly, option assignment is the obligation that the seller of the option has to fulfill when the holder decides to exercise the options contract.

How Can You Reduce The Risk?

Understanding the importance of the underlying asset you possess in the current market is amongst the easiest ways you can reduce the risk of options trading. This will help you choose what type of options you should invest in and what would a suitable expiration date be. Evaluating the market accurately can be tricky. There are several strategies you can adopt to ensure the reduction of the risk associated with buying and selling options.

Credit Spread Strategy

Implementing the credit spread strategy helps you understand the exact amount of money that you risk in options trading. It will also help you form a close estimate of the profit that you might earn during the trade.

The strategy revolves around the simultaneous buying and selling of options. However, these options have some requirements. They belong to the same class (either puts or calls), share the same expiration date, and have varying strike prices.

The strategy revolves around the simultaneous buying and selling of options. However, these options have some requirements. They belong to the same class (either puts or calls), share the same expiration date, and have varying strike prices.

When using the credit spread strategy, you essentially rely on the most profitable combination of options contracts. You also identify the most appropriate time to buy or sell them.

Covered Calls

A covered call strategy allows you to write call options. These are written on the underlying asset giving the holder the rights to buy this security at the strike price before the expiration date. This translates to capping the loss that the options trade can bring you. Writing covered calls allows you to protect yourself from potential loss in case the holder decides to exercise the options. The holder will most likely do this when they find the strike price to be lower than the market price.

Married Puts

Oftentimes, the options holder suffers greatly as a result of a massive decline in the value of the underlying stock or security. Investing in married puts limits the risk of the asset decreasing in price, also called the downside risk. Thus, the losses are only limited to the premiums paid for buying the options even if the market price and the strike price are the same. This strategy is comparable to the Protective Put strategy and the Synthetic Call Strategy.

When you start trading options, you want to implement the most profitable and risk-free strategies.

