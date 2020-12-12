Learn to Trade Options: Options Strategies for Beginners

Options strategies are great tools for diversification of your options trading portfolio. Diversification means that a traders includes a variety of options buying and options selling strategies as tools for protecting and growing his portfolio. As a beginner cruising through a long list of options strategies, you may find it difficult and overwhelming to navigate all of the options. Schaeffer's Investment Research, the best options newsletter publishers in the world, can help you.



Choosing from strategies suitable for bullish markets, bearish markets, high volatility, sideways, and unknown environments and then following the strategy for optimization can prove to be quite a task. It is especially important to make an informed decision about which options strategies to include in your trading portfolio.

If you want to limit the risk and make the most of anticipated increasing prices, this options strategy is for you. With its unlimited profit potential, traders can earn many times their initial investment. On the flip side, the potential loss through a long call strategy is limited to your initial investment. In a long call strategy, the trader expects the stock price to surpass the strike price by the option's expiration date. If your option has yet to expire and you still expect an increase in the stock price ahead of the expiration date, then the long call strategy can prove to be an incredibly advantageous move.

Buying a put option is literally the opposite of buying calls. The trader now expects the stock price at expiration to be less than the current strike price when buying a put. Buying puts allows traders to take advantage of the falling prices in the market while still capping potential losses. Unlike the long call strategy, the potential profit and potential loss are both limited when buying put options. Furthermore, if the stock finishes at or above the strike price, the put contract expires and loses its value.

Covered Calls

Simply put, the covered call is a much safer strategy than selling a call option. Covered calls can prove to be a beneficial strategy for generating income if you already own the underlying stock and you do not expect any considerable increase in the stock price over the duration of implementing this strategy. A covered call will limit the profit potential, unlike simply buying a call or a put, but will also provide you with downside protection in case you are wrong about the underlying stock price. If the stock price is above the option's strike price at expiration, the owner has to sell it to the buyer at the strike.

Short Puts / Selling Puts

When selling a put, the trader expects the stock price to be higher than the purchased strike price at option expiration. This is the opposite of a long put strategy. The trader should ensure that they have sufficient equity to purchase the stock if it is offered to them, requiring a sufficient margin account. This is because, if the stock price is lower than the strike price on the option expiration date, the trader must purchase the stock at the chosen strike price.

Buying Protective Puts

A protective put is a long put that comes with downside protection. If the underlying stock price is above the strike price at expiration, the protective put expires without value. However, the trader has the advantage of the increased underlying price. On the other hand, if the underlying stock price decreases, the loss on the play is mostly covered by the gain from the put option. Thus, buying protective puts is a particularly good risk-management options trading strategy as it allows for hedging against a short-term decline in share price.

