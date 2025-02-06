Learn More About Ethereum ETFs

A spot Ethereum ETF is an investment fund that directly holds Ethereum, providing a regulated way for investors to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency. The SEC approved the first spot Ethereum ETFs in July 2024, following the approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs earlier that year.

Unlike Ethereum strategy ETFs, which rely on futures contracts, spot ETFs track Ethereum’s price more directly and often come with lower fees. A competitive fee war among issuers has led to aggressive price cuts and temporary waivers to attract investors.

While these ETFs offer easier access for retirement accounts, they lack features like staking rewards, which are available to direct Ethereum holders. Despite their launch, Ethereum’s price saw little immediate movement, leaving the long-term impact of these funds uncertain, but a new presidency could create a lot of upside.

Finsum: These ETFs are a great way to get crypto exposure, and while volatility is still very high, the Trump admin has already made it clear they are crypto friendly.

